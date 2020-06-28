Dorothy "Dottie" M. Obrst, 91, of Cuyahoga Falls passed away June 23, 2020 at Cardinal Village Assisted Living. She was born on September 8, 1928 in Johnstown, Pa. to Ben and Rose Kovacich. Dottie was a member of St. Joseph Parish for 64 years, where she was active in the Alter and Rosary Society and the Quilting Club. She volunteered with the Board of Elections and Good Neighbors, and was a long time member of the Quirk Center, where she loved playing Euchre. She was also an amazing cook and baker. Dottie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of almost 70 years, Leo in 2018; four brothers; two sisters; great-grandson, Andy; and son-in-law, Richard Feran. Dottie is survived by sons, Leo (Christy) and Tom (Sue) Obrst; daughters, Donna Feran, Cathie (Dale) Harpley, Lisa (Bob) Smith; sisters, Martha Hazelett and Marie Kenaga; brother, Fred (Jane) Kovacic; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Cardinal Village for the excellent care they gave to our Mother. Services are currently pending In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to St. Joseph Church, 1761 2nd St. Cuyahoga Falls 44221 or Cuyahoga Falls Good Neighbors.