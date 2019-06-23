|
Dorothy "Fram" Madden
Dorothy Madden, 96, passed away on June 15, 2019. She was born November 2, 1922, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada to the late Leroy and Emily Summerfield. She retired from the Summit County Sheriff's Department as a detective secretary.
Dorothy was a member of Kingsway Alliance Church and previously of numerous women's clubs and the Barberton Senior Center.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Charles Madden Jr. a former Summit County Commissioner; brother, John Summerfield; and daughter-in-law, Wanda Madden.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth Madden; daughter, Denice (Dan) Haynes; son, Charles (Pauline) Madden; grandchildren, Daniel Haynes, Lisa Berlin, Amy Haynes, Amy Salazar, Chad Madden, Matthew Madden, Christopher Madden, Michelle Jones; great-grandchildren, Kylie Berlin, Amber Haynes, Connor Haynes, Cru Salazar, Regan Salazar, River Salazar, Brem Madden, Charlie Madden, Mallary Madden; brother, Leroy (Joan) Summerfield Jr; nieces and a nephew.
Private services were held for the family with interment at Copley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in memory of Dorothy. Condolences and memories may be shared with Dorothy's family at the funeral home website.
