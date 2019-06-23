Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Madden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Madden

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Madden Obituary
Dorothy "Fram" Madden

Dorothy Madden, 96, passed away on June 15, 2019. She was born November 2, 1922, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada to the late Leroy and Emily Summerfield. She retired from the Summit County Sheriff's Department as a detective secretary.

Dorothy was a member of Kingsway Alliance Church and previously of numerous women's clubs and the Barberton Senior Center.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Charles Madden Jr. a former Summit County Commissioner; brother, John Summerfield; and daughter-in-law, Wanda Madden.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth Madden; daughter, Denice (Dan) Haynes; son, Charles (Pauline) Madden; grandchildren, Daniel Haynes, Lisa Berlin, Amy Haynes, Amy Salazar, Chad Madden, Matthew Madden, Christopher Madden, Michelle Jones; great-grandchildren, Kylie Berlin, Amber Haynes, Connor Haynes, Cru Salazar, Regan Salazar, River Salazar, Brem Madden, Charlie Madden, Mallary Madden; brother, Leroy (Joan) Summerfield Jr; nieces and a nephew.

Private services were held for the family with interment at Copley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in memory of Dorothy. Condolences and memories may be shared with Dorothy's family at the funeral home website.

330-644-0024

Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.