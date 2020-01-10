Home

Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:30 PM
Dorothy Mae (Hartley) Bonner Obituary
Dorothy Mae (Hartley) Bonner passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, 2020. She lived nine full decades touching the lives of many. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 40 years, Frank O. Bonner. Together they owned and operated the Cardinal Fence Company, spending their winters boating and fishing in the Florida Keys. Her love of wildlife and flowers was almost as strong as her love for her three surviving children, Aleta Anthe Shipley (Christopher, deceased), Nikki DeSimio (Curt), and Mark Anthe (April). "Gigi" also leaves behind six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Akron, followed by a brief service at 12:30 p.m. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Audubon Society (Audubon.org). To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 10, 2020
