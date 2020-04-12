|
TOGETHER AGAIN CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Dorothy Mae Klingelheber, 97, died April 10, 2020. Born in Logansport, IN, she was a Cuyahoga Falls resident since 1955, a member of Eastwood Church of the Brethren and enjoyed sewing, crocheting, puzzles and playing games with her family. Dorothy was a gentle, kind, loving person and mother who was very loved and will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by her husband, Fred in 1979 and seven siblings, she is survived by her children, Edward, Bob (Judy), Linda (Chuck) Davis, Paul, and Karen (Tom) Clarke; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Marilyn Matics, Betty Brown; brothers, Elden and Ronald Hoover. Private burial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the or Hospice of Visiting Nurse Service. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020