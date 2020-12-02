Dorothy Mae Williams, 92, of Wadsworth, went to be with our Lord on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Doylestown Health Care Center. Dorothy was born May 29, 1928 in Ferrelton, PA to William L. and Bertha Miller Huff. She worked numerous jobs; the last two at Bearfoot Sole for 24 years and most recently, Lo-Med Pharmacy where she retired after 20 years. Dorothy made many friends at these jobs and appreciated their friendships. Dorothy will be deeply missed by her children Penny (Tom) Cerwinsky of Hollsopple, PA, Vicki (Gary) Dwyer of Barberton, Debbie (Dave Miksch) Dallas and Barry (Martha) Lambert, both of Wadsworth; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters Betty (Pete) Sullivan of Hollsopple, PA and Ruth Moore of Greensburg, PA; many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her brothers Joseph, Robert and William Jr. Private services will be held at Roberts Funeral Home-Hillcrest Chapel, Seville. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com
. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.