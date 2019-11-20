Home

) On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, Dorothy Marie Baglia (Hotchkiss) passed away at age 86 after a long illness. A native of Ohio, Dorothy grew up in the Akron area and later moved to Mantua and Hiram, Ohio, where she raised her family. She lived the last seven years with her son, David, and his family in Florida. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, in 1998. She leaves behind four children and their spouses (Rose Baglia, Joseph and Cathy Baglia, David and Nancy Baglia, and Donna and Robert Bolt); six grandchildren and spouses (Amber and Patrick Tofilon, Angela and Jason Carter, Drew Baglia, Alyssa Baglia, Brandon Baglia, and Travis Baglia) and six great grandchildren. A celebration of life ceremony is being planned for May 2020 in Mantua, Ohio. Details will be provided by the family at a later date. Dorothy will be interred at the Westlawn Cemetery in Mantua near her husband and mother.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 20, 2019
