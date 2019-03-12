Dorothy Marie Harshbarger



Dorothy Marie (Mayhew) Harshbarger, 84, went to be with her Lord on March 9, 2019. She was born to Lizzie (Bittinger) Mayhew and Patrick Ryan Mayhew on February 18, 1935 in Swanton, Md.



She was a loving, kind, and generous person to all. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Leon Harshbarger Sr.; two sisters and four brothers. She is survived by her children, Debra (Douglas) Keller and Donald (Holly) Harshbarger; grandchildren, Christopher (Nicole) Harshbarger and Heather Harshbarger; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Norma Shanafelt, Donna Mayhew, and Chester (Doris) Harshbarger; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Dorothy graduated from Bruce High School in Westernport, Md. in 1954, where she was class president. She worked as an executive secretary at PPG until her marriage on April 20, 1957, when she moved to Akron, Ohio. For 25 years she was a library technician at Windemere School in Akron Public Schools. She also sold real estate for Meadows Realty for many years. She was a longtime, faithful member of Akron First Assembly of God, where she started their library. She spent many years volunteering at Akron Pregnancy Services.



Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 12 noon with visitation for two hours prior beginning at 10 a.m. at Boal Funeral Home, 111 Church St., Westernport, Md. Interment will take place at Philos Cemetery in Westernport, Md. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Akron First Assembly of God or to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.