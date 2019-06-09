|
Dorothy O. Moler
NAPLES, FLA. -- Dorothy O. Moler, 94, passed away June 2, 2019. She was born in Akron and resided in Naples, Fla. for over 50 years.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Bruce (Susan) Wolf and Barbara Wolf; grandchildren, Jessica Mustapich, Jason Hill, Heather Deem and Yvette Sill; and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Akron Bible Church. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to Akron Children's Hospital. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 9, 2019