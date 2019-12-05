|
) Dorothy (Dolan) (Vance). With our hearts full of sorrow, our family said our final goodbye to our beautiful and beloved mother and grandmother on Saturday, November 30, 2019. We held her hands and kissed her lips, as we let her go, watching as peace slowly enveloped her, knowing God was reaching down and pulling her into his arms. Dorothy, or "Dottie" as she was most often called, was born 86 years ago, in Akron, Ohio on August 18, 1933, to Clarence and Elsie Fairhurst-Hogue. She grew up in Cuyahoga Falls, where she graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1951. She married Eugene (Jake) Dolan and together they had three children, James (Jimmy), Robert (Bobby), and Cheryl. She loved being a mother and she centered her life around making lasting memories with her family and friends. To make ends meet, Dottie worked outside of her home, first as a timid salesclerk, then as a telephone operator, followed by many years as an office professional. During those years, she met and married her second husband, Jack Vance. Together they enjoyed many years camping, "Dottie style". They purchased and operated JV's Car Wash until Jack passed away unexpectedly. Dottie spent a few years as a school crossing guard with the Cuyahoga Falls School System, then eventually became a school bus driver for the Stow-Munroe Falls School System. By chance or by fate, she re-connected with high school sweetheart, Robert "Bob" Hoffman and they soon not only became best friends, but eventually husband and wife, when they were married at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. She and Bob shared many adventures together until he passed in November of 2018. Dottie was the proud grandmother to nine grandchildren and 16 great- grandchildren, who lovingly called her "GG"! These are her greatest jewels! She was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Hogue; her past husbands, Jake Dolan and Jack Vance; son, Robert "Bobby D" Dolan; grandsons: Brian Harp and Robert "Robbie" Dolan; sister-in-law, Marilyn Hoffman and husband Robert Hoffman, whom she has missed dearly. She is survived by her loving sister, Shirley Sharpless; brother, James Hogue and his wife Kathy; sister-in-law, Ruth Hogue; brothers-in-law, Donald Hoffman, Phillip Hoffman and his wife Laura; son, James Dolan; daughter, Cheryl Harp (David Farkas); step-children, Holly Hoffman and Daniel Hoffman (Kimberly); grandchildren: Torey and Chase Dolan, Lindsay Kaley-Dolan (Jim Brown) and Taeia Kaley-Dolan (Max Phillips), Michael Harp (Taryn Harp), Amanda Harp (James Hankinson) and Anthony "Tony" Dolan, as well as her great-grandchildren: Leia, Jeffrey, and Bailey Dolan, Joseph, Trisjin, Brady, Hayden, and Arabella Kaley-Dolan, Ayden and Delaney Harp, Gavyn, Abel, and Owen Hankinson, Vera Campbell and Ariana and Amellia Dolan. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation TODAY, Thursday 5 to 8 p.m. Mass of the Christian burial Friday 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls 44223, Fr. James Singler celebrant. Burial Oakwood Cemetery. (REDMON,STOW,330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 5, 2019