Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
340 N. Main St.
Hudson, OH
Dorothy R. Mead

Dorothy R. Mead Obituary
) Dorothy R. Mead (Raymond), aged 96 years, was the beloved wife of the late Elbert; dearest mother of Edward (wife Ellen), William (deceased), Virginia Barnish (husband Tom) and Charles (wife Susan); loving grandmother of Patricia, Eric and Kelly Mead, Susan and Fr. Jeffrey Barnish, and Paige Onofreo; great-grandmother of Evan Mead; cherished sister of Zoe Youmans and the late Vera Granlund and Constance Plunkett; fond aunt and grand-aunt. Contributions in memory of Dorothy suggested to any Audubon Society. Please meet for the Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 340 N. Main St., Hudson, at 10:30 a.m. Fr. Jeffrey Barnish, her grandson, principal celebrant. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Greenwich, CT. Arrangements entrusted to THE DeJOHN-FLYNN-MYLOTT FUNERAL HOME OF SOUTH EUCLID. On-line obituary and guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 27, 2019
