1/1
Dorothy Scholl
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Dorothy was born on Oct. 15, 1933 to Robert and Margaret Scholl, passed away July 31, 2020. She graduated from St. Vincent High School in 1951. She married her high school sweetheart on Feb. 15th, 1955, upon his return home from the Coast Guard. From this union were born five children, Cynthia, Deedee, Kathleen, John and Alicia. She leaves five grandchildren, Dane, Carmen, Harmony, Alexis and RJ. Additionally, she had two great grandchildren, Shane and Issabella. Many Thanks to the staff at The Pines for her care. Services will be private at a later date. May she rest in peace.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved