) Dorothy was born on Oct. 15, 1933 to Robert and Margaret Scholl, passed away July 31, 2020. She graduated from St. Vincent High School in 1951. She married her high school sweetheart on Feb. 15th, 1955, upon his return home from the Coast Guard. From this union were born five children, Cynthia, Deedee, Kathleen, John and Alicia. She leaves five grandchildren, Dane, Carmen, Harmony, Alexis and RJ. Additionally, she had two great grandchildren, Shane and Issabella. Many Thanks to the staff at The Pines for her care. Services will be private at a later date. May she rest in peace.