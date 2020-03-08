|
|
Dorothy Skocich was born July 4, 1931 in Akron, Ohio and died March 4, 2020. Dottie was a graduate of East High School. After retiring as a bookkeeper she cherished time spent with her family. She was a creative and inspiring artist who will be remembered for her culinary talents and witty sense of humor. Predeceased by her parents Rollin and Clara Marie Goodhart, husband of 63 years, Joseph Skocich; daughter, Jodi Goldstein; brothers, Donald, Jack and Robert Goodhart; sister, Jeanne Deis; she is survived by her daughter, Lynn; sons, Matthew, Thomas and Philip; grandchildren, Amanda Morgan (Jason), Sarah Van (Daniel), Andrew and Carrie Goldstein, Michael Skocich; great-grandchildren, Spencer and Lucas Morgan, Penelope Van; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation on Monday, March 9, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with graveside service immediately following; Blessing-Hine Funeral Home, 8592 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020