|
|
Dorothy Ann Slatten, 74 years old, of Akron, Ohio passed away March 21, 2020. She was born February 6, 1946 in Pennsville, Ohio the daughter of Rose Mary Horton and Charles Slatten. She loved spending time with her grandpa and grandma on the farm and looking after her little sister Debi. Later in life she enjoyed sharing stories and laughing with her son and grandkids. She was preceded in death by her dad, Charles Slatten and her sister, Debi Luczyk. Survived by her mom, Rose Mary Horton; her son, Matt Slatten; grandkids, Taylor, Mackenzee, Matthew, and Maddee. Thank you to the Summa Hospice Team for their excellent care in her last days with us. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020