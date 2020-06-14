Dorothy Virginia Wyszynski
TOGETHER AGAIN Dorothy Virginia Wyszynski, 93, passed away June 8, 2020. Born in Akron, Dorothy had lived in Cuyahoga Falls for most of her life. She retired in 1971 from Firestone Tire & Rubber Company. Dorothy was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. She enjoyed shopping and loved listening to WNIR. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 1/2 years, Thomas G.; sisters, Gertrude (Francis) Swiokla, Beatrice (Boris) Smirnow, Louise Salem, and Virginia Michalec; sister in law, Marie (Edward) Bury; brother in law, Walter (Lucille) Wyszynski. Dorothy is survived by her son, Terry (Lesley) Wyszynski; grandson, Corey Hammonds; brother, Tom (Carol) Michalec of Stow, and many nieces, nephews, and family. Visitation will be 4 until 6 p.m. Thursday, June, 18, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave., (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls with Rev. James E. Singler officiating. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church or the American Cancer Society, 525 N. Broad St., Canfield, OH 44406.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
JUN
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
June 14, 2020
We appreciate you trusting us with the care of your loved one at this difficult time.
The Staff of Donovan Funeral Home
