) CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Dorothy Winona (Moore) Trout lived a long life of love and laughter. She died of heart disease on November 29, six days after her 92nd birthday. Born in Akron in 1928, she was the middle child of ten. When her mother died, she moved into the home of her foster family, Joe and Ruth Moore, in Goodyear Heights, and met the love of her life, Robert D. Trout, who lived just a few doors away in the same neighborhood. Like Bob, five years earlier, Dorothy graduated from East High School in 1946. She and Bob married and settled in Cuyahoga Falls, where they lived for nearly 60 years, mostly in the Ivy Park neighborhood, and raised four children. She was active in the community and a 50+ year member of Cuyahoga Falls First Methodist Church. She received an Associate's Degree in Computer Science and retired from the Akron Board of Education. In 2013, she moved to Liberty Assisted Living in Wadsworth, where the staff kept her safe and healthy during her last years. Thank you to all of her caregivers and front-line workers. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Trout; an infant daughter, Nancy Jo; and eight siblings. She is survived by daughters: Sandy Trout of Cuyahoga Falls and Dorothy (Lou) Rede of Converse, TX; sons: Robert P. Trout (Rose) of Wadsworth, Dean A. Trout (Nancy Aliota) of Waukesha, WI; and grandchildren: Austin and Patrick Trout, Lizzie (John) Benitez and Allison (Nick) Willford in California; as well as her sister, Ruth Unger of Akron, and many nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be scheduled at a future date. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Cuyahoga Falls. Donations in her memory should be made to the Parkinson's Foundation 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com