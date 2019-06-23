Home

Dortha Ruth Kovalchik Obituary
Dortha Ruth Kovalchik

Dortha R. Kovalchik, 91, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Pebble Creek nursing facility. She was born in Los Angeles, California to Dewitt and Ethel (nee Hefflefinger) Brunswick and has been a lifelong Akron area resident. She spent many winters in Fort Myers, Fla. enjoying the warmth and sunshine.

Dortha was preceded in death by husband, Richard; sister, Edith Shaw, and brothers, William and John Brunswick. She is survived by daughters, Kathleen (Larry) Hout and Pamela Kovalchik; grandchildren, Benjamin (Crystal) Ake and Joshua Ake; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Avonlea, Allorah and Adelle; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be Monday, June 24 at 11 a.m. at House of Eberhard Funeral Home, 472 W. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (Rt. 619), Portage Lakes. Pastor Cary Duckett officiating. Family and friends will be received Monday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019
