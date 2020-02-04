|
Dortha "Dottie" Thomas, 91, of Akron, passed away on February 1, 2020. Dottie was born in Accident, Maryland on January 10, 1929 to the late Walter and Prema Haenftling. She retired from a career in food service at Springfield Schools and was a longtime member of North Springfield Presbyterian Church. In her free time, she enjoyed playing euchre and cheering for the Cavs and Browns. In addition to her parents, Dottie was preceded in death by her husband, Burton; brothers, Earl and Leo Haenftling; and sister, Ruth Buckle. She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Brenda Thomas and Lynn (Martin) Tausch; grandchildren, Katie and Andy McKown. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 10 - 11 followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Dottie will be privately laid to rest at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Springfield Presbyterian Church or Ellet Good Neighbors. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 4, 2020