A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc.
18149 Bagley Road
Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
440-260-8800
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc.
18149 Bagley Road
Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
8:00 PM
A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc.
18149 Bagley Road
Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
View Map
Interment
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:15 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Dorthy Ann Glazer (nee Bolinger), age 83, was the beloved wife of the late Charles; loving mother of Tina Bailey (Daniel), Charles (Bernetta) and Brian (Mariya); cherished grandmother of Lindsey Bailey, Charles (Tara), Nicole Delguyd (Matt), Robert, Paul (Kristen), Samantha Bailey, Brian, Alyssa Bailey and Daniel; great-grandmother of Charlie, Mackenzie and Samantha Glazer, Domenic and Ellessa Delguyd; dear sister of Barbara Jo Gould (Joe) and the late Paul and Ron (Joan) Bolinger.

In lieu of flowers contributions requested to the Cleveland Clinic Hospice (giving.ccf.org). Funeral Services will be at the funeral home Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 8 p.m. Interment Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery Friday at 11:15 a.m.. Friends received Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m. at the A. RIPEPI AND SONS FUNERAL HOME, 18149 BAGLEY ROAD, MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH (West of I-71).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 22, 2019
