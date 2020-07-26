1/2
Dottie Overton
1934 - 2020
Dottie Overton, age 86, of Kent, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children at home on Monday, July 13, 2020. Dottie was born May 30, 1934 in Slab Camp, WV to John and Catharine (Crislip) Pringle. Dottie loved her weekend trips throughout Ohio and surrounding states with her beloved niece, Louise Regenos. She truly enjoyed the brilliant colors of fall travel. She is survived by her sons, John W. (Vicky Goldberg) Overton, Jr. of Winnetka, CA, Ron W. Overton of Scottsdale, AZ; daughters Pam (Kirk) Skinner of Foley, AL, Lori Woodruff of Ravenna; grandsons, Joshua (Angie) Overton, Jacob Overton, Chas Skinner, and Matthew Goldberg; granddaughters, Amanda Horne, Briana Skinner, Kirstie Skinner, Matisse Woodruff, Sarah Woodruff, Brittany (Nathan) Apodaca; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Gabe, Cameron, Jessie, Madison, Jacob, Overton, Wyatt and Emma Horne, Colin Faehner, Beckham Skinner; great-great-grandchildren, Kayden Overton. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Overton; parents, John and Catharine Pringle; stepmom, Hazel Pringle, sisters, Mary Jo Lawson, Jane Bleigh; stepsister, Reista Flagherty; son-in-law, James "Woody" Woodruff. Calling hours will be held 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Monday, July 20, 2020 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Brimfield Restland Cemetery with Mark Sherwindt officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Brimfield Food Cupboard, 1235 Tallmadge Road, Kent, OH 44240. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory
JUL
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Brimfield Restland Cemetery
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
