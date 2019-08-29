|
Doug Rediger Doug Rediger, 65, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. Doug (aka "Stoney") was born in Akron on December 15, 1953 and was a lifelong area resident. He loved driving long-distance truck for TTI, based in Wisconsin, retiring in 2014. Doug currently owned "Rediger's Friendly Tavern" off Kenmore Blvd. A man's man, Doug loved his friends and he loved to brawl. He was a generous man who would do anything for you. Doug was a proud dad and grandpa. Doug was preceded in death by his father, Glenn; and brother, Duane. He is survived by his mother, Joan Felton; children, Shawna Smith (Randy Evans), Don "Buck" (Ashley) Rediger and Rob (Tammy) Mosher; brothers, Dwight (Wanda) and Denny (Janeene) Rediger; sister-in-law, Pat Rediger; and grandchildren, Reagan Smith, Knox and Axton Rediger and Garrett and Autumn Mosher, as well as many nieces and nephews "Shoulda been gone. See me later... I'm off to have just one more." The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5-8PM, at the Anthony Funeral Home, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S Main St. in Akron. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1130 am on Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2101 17th St SW. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Medina County, 5075 Windfall Rd., Medina, OH 44256. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 29, 2019