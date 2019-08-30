Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Home, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
2101 17th St SW
View Map
Doug Rediger


1953 - 2019
Doug Rediger Doug Rediger, 65, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. The family will receive friends TODAY from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S Main St. in Akron. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2101 17th St. SW. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Medina County, 5075 Windfall Rd., Medina, OH 44256. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 30, 2019
