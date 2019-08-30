|
Doug Rediger Doug Rediger, 65, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. The family will receive friends TODAY from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S Main St. in Akron. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2101 17th St. SW. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Medina County, 5075 Windfall Rd., Medina, OH 44256. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 30, 2019