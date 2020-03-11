|
Douglas A. Van Zant, 72, passed away peacefully March 8, 2020 at his residence. Born in Akron to George and Elizabeth (Hill) Van Zant, he later moved to Portage County, where he resided the past 20 years. Doug worked at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. and later retired from IBM. He was a U. S. Navy Veteran and was proud to serve his country. He was a life member of the Mogadore VFW Post #8487. Doug enjoyed his kitties, camping, watching Cleveland sports teams, especially the Tribe. He will be sadly missed by wife of 26 years, Christine; sons, James (Patty), Christopher (Cassandra); grandchildren, Celina (Tylor), Caleb, Caitlyn, Cierra; sisters-in-law, Eloise Cerny, Elaine Cerny; kitties, Gracie, Rosebud; cousins and many friends. The family would like to extend special thanks to Crossroads Hospice, especially Teresa and Amanda for their care of Doug. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Interment will take place at a later date at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Doug's name to Portage County Animal Protective League.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 11, 2020