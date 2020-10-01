1/1
Douglas Alan Johnson
WOOSTER -- Douglas Johnson, age 63, was the loving husband of 37 years to Sheree (nee Doyle); doting father to Keri, Kyle (deceased), Courtney (Shane Costello); son of Richard and Eleanor Johnson; brother to Tom (Sarah) and Carol; son-in-law to Paul and Jackie Doyle (deceased); brother-in-law to Brian Doyle; and has a host of nephews and nieces and was a wonderful friend to many. Doug served four years in the Army as an MP, and was a dedicated Wooster Police Officer for 32 years. After retiring, Doug enjoyed working with family and friends at Buehler's Fresh Foods, where he continued to serve his community. Doug was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and loved to travel with his family. Doug lost his 15-month battle to cancer and went peacefully to be with the Lord on September 23rd. There will be a private family service. A public graveside service will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 9560 Acme Road, Seville. A Celebration of Life will be held in Doug's honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice LifeCare, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH 44691. McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Gardens
