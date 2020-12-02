Douglas D. Rainey, Jr., 78, a lifelong resident of Mogadore, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020 after a short illness. He was a very loving husband and a doting grandfather. Douglas held a pilot's license, and enjoyed weightlifting, boxing and drag racing with his wife during his youth. He loved to go snake hunting and spend time with his friends the Lewis' in Kentucky. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman and volunteered and helped the Goodyear Hunting and Fishing Club. Douglas went on mission trips to Puerto Rico where he utilized his talents as an electrician and helping others. He retired from St. Thomas Hospital as an electrician after 35+ years of service. Douglas was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Charlene J. Rainey and father, Douglas D. Rainey Sr. He leaves behind his mother, Alberta Rainey; children, Todd (Tammy) Rainey, Rodd (Amy) Rainey and Christine (Christopher) Mikolajczyk; grandchildren, Jason, Caitlyn, Gideon, Liam, Rodd Jr., Christine, Abigail and Aiden; sister, Diana Cole; lifelong best friends, Randy Shanafelt and Dewey Lewis; and his cat, Sneaky. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44312. Funeral service at 1:00 p.m. A private graveside service to follow.