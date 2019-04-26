Douglas E. Kelly



Douglas E. Kelly passed away on April 22, 2019 at the age of 83.



He was born on July 3, 1935 in Columbus, Ohio to Douglas W. and Mary Jane Kelly.



After graduating from Cuyahoga Falls High School, attending Akron University, and serving in the Navy as an original crew member aboard the USS Forrestal, Doug went on to be the owner of Kelly Insurance Agency in the Falls. He retired in 2004, Doug was Past President of Akron Host Lion's Club. He enjoyed snowmobiles, motorcycles, four wheelers and also had his private pilot's license.



Doug is survived by his wife, Peggy of 61 years; his son, Kevin (Julie); grandchildren, Kyle Kelly (Stephanie), Amanda Newton (Tim); and six great grandchildren all living in Arizona. He is also survived by his brother, Chris (Rene). He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, D.J.; brother, Gary; and sisters, Connie and Jacquie.



Calling hours will be held SUNDAY, April 28 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Billow FALLS Chapel, 1907 23rd St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. MONDAY at the funeral home with Pastor Shaun McNea officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Steels Corners Community Church, 3996 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Steels Corners Community Church, 3996 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223.