Douglas E. Mundy, 62, passed away on March 7, 2020. He resided in Cuyahoga Falls most of his life and was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1975. Doug was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy 1981 as a machinery repairman and continued his employment as a machinist and supervisor throughout his years. Doug was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, his passion was hunting, fishing, going on trips, and enjoying ceramics at the Quirk Cultural Center. Preceded in death by his father, Frederick; he is survived by his mother, Delores; brothers, David and Eric; his loving fiancee and soulmate of 24 years, Debora Delaney; sons, Daniel (Tiffany), Matthew (Abigail), Andrew (Carrie); their mother, Katherine; grandchildren, Jarrett, Bradley, Cassadie, Conner and Dylan. He will be sadly missed by many friends, cousins, nieces, nephews, his favorite uncle, Robert Latimer, and his precious fur babies. A memorial service will be held 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Billow FALLS Chapel, 1907 23rd St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, where friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. At his request, Doug's final resting place is to be buried at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio. To honor Doug's life, donations may be made to the (). To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020