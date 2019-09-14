|
|
Douglas Edward Meals Douglas E. Meals, age 52, of Myrtle Beach passed away, with his wife by his side, on Monday, September 9, 2019, in Myrtle Beach after a brief illness. He was born August 3, 1967 in Akron, Ohio. Prior to moving to South Carolina, Doug was a lifelong resident of the Akron community. Doug graduated in 1985 from Tallmadge High School. Following high school, he earned a B.S. in Business Administration from The University of Akron. For many years, Doug was part of the family business, Mr. Bulky's Foods. Throughout his life, he was a dedicated Cleveland Browns, Indians, and Cavaliers fan. Doug also enjoyed frequent trips to casinos with his father to play Blackjack. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Lana Meals, of Myrtle Beach; additionally, he is survived by his parents, Donald and Lynn Meals; sister, Kimberly Meals (Janice Jones); sister-in-law, Julie Meals; nephews, Daniel and Kyle Meals as well as extended family and friends. Doug also leaves behind his dogs, Macy and Five-O. Doug is preceded in death by his brother, David, and grandparents, Ann and Kermit Meals and Donna and Elmer Groghan. Friends and family may call Sunday, September 15th from 4 to 6 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow, where Dr. Arnold Fleagle will conduct the funeral service Monday, September 16th at 11 a.m.. Burial will follow at Stow Cemetery. A lunch will be held at Papa Joe's, Merriman Valley, following the service. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019