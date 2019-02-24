Douglas Eugene Goble



Douglas Eugene Goble, 75, departed this life on February 21, 2019. Doug was born December 8, 1943 in Akron, Ohio. A Tallmadge High School graduate and all around accomplished athlete, he had fond memories from his youth of being crowned the Marbles Champion of Akron in 1953. He served in the United States Army before returning to Akron to work in the tire industry, eventually retiring from Goodyear.



Although Doug will be missed by all who knew and loved him, we are comforted in knowing he is at last reunited with those who preceded him in death including his parents, James Homer and Mary Frances; brother, Dennis; father-in-law, Basil Sosenko; mother-in-law, Ruth Fassnacht as well as childhood friend, Ronnie Boggs.



He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra; son, Keith (Noreen); son, Gregg; daughter, Melissa (Robert) Wanner; granddaughters, Amanda Riley and Maeve as well as grandson, Michael. He is also survived by sisters, Lois (Art) Balogh, Linda (Michael) Considine and Connie Goble as well as sister-in-law, Carol Wood and cousin, Denzil Boothe.



Calling hours will be on Thursday, February 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd., Copley with a memorial service at 7 p.m. Interment at a later date at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 24, 2019