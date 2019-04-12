Douglas G. Karaffa



Douglas G. Karaffa, age 62, of Ravenna, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at UH Portage Medical Center.



He was born August 1, 1956, in Ravenna, Ohio, to his parents George Anthony and Helen Louise (Chechak) Karaffa. Doug retired from the Portage County maintenance department in 2004, starting at the courthouse, and finishing at the jail. He later went to work for the grounds keeping crew at Kent State University.



Doug was one of a kind. You knew if he liked you within a few minutes. He was a huge music buff, able to name nearly every song, especially by the Rolling Stones or Van Halen. Doug was also a New England Patriots fan, rooting for "Pretty Boy Tom." He was well known for his immaculate lawn, always cutting the grass in a unique outfit, often rocking the Belichick cut-off sleeves and shorts that were a little too short.



Doug is survived by his daughter, Kelly (Vincent) Sferra; son, Tony Karaffa, as well as his dear granddaughter Lucy. He loved being a PaPa. Doug is also survived by his sisters, Kathie Karaffa of Kent and Janice (Roger) Savako of Ravenna; his brother, Jim (Colleen) Karaffa of Parma; as well as many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lisa Ann (Castaldi) Karaffa on August 11, 2018.



Friends and family are invited to celebrate Doug's life from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home, 703 E. Main St., Ravenna.



Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the .



(Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary