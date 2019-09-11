Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Douglas James Marketich


1966 - 2019
Douglas "Doug" James Marketich Douglas James Marketich, "Doug", age 53 of Tallmadge, Ohio, died on September 6, 2019 at his home. He was born on March 5, 1966 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of Eugene (Judy) Marketich of New Castle and Joyce (nee Platt) (Bill) Tomer of Akron. Doug was a 1984 graduate of Kenmore High School. He was a member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftsmen Union in Akron. Doug enjoyed hunting, fishing, he loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, however, his greatest joy was spending time with his son, Quinn. Doug was an honorably discharged corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps., serving during peacetime. Other than his parents; Doug is survived by his son, Quinn Marketich of Akron; his sister, Katherine "Kathy" A. Rutter and his brother, Charlie Tomer; also surviving are his nieces and nephews, Audrey, Kendal and Charlie. Those that preceded him in death are his two brothers, Eugene and Robert Marketich. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44305; 330-785-3334, where family and friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of service. He will be buried at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio, at a later date. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 11, 2019
