PORTAGE LAKES -- Douglas Harris, 64, passed away November 29, 2020 from complications of Covid 19 and GBM. He was born in Akron, Ohio to George Bernard and Olive (nee Clever) Harris and lived most of his life in the Portage Lakes. Doug loved everyone and never met a stranger. He had a remarkable memory and would never forget a name or a phone number. He greeted many of his friends with his special handshake he called the "Portage Laker". Doug attended Weaver School and graduated from Green Vocational High School. He worked at United Disability Services. He loved to kayak on North Reservoir and loved to pilot other people's boats through the main chain of the lakes. He was quite mechanical and loved to disassemble most anything. Doug is preceded in death by his father, George (Bernie) Harris and step father, Dr. Benjamin Gill. He is survived by mother, Olive Gill, sister, Deborah Harris, niece , Olivia (Patrick) Meddendorf and great niece, Eloise. Brothers, Daniel and David; niece, Dana and nephew, DJ. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to united disability services of Akron. A celebration of Doug's life will be held in the future