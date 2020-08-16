Douglas K. "Doug" Miller, 62, of Akron, Ohio passed away on August 7, 2020. He was born to parents Raymond and Lois Miller on February 10, 1958 in Akron. He was preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish his memory is his brother, Steve (Cindy) Miller; niece, Julie (Jon) Kiehl; and special neighborhood friends, Carol, Sue and Ty, Kenny and Janis, Mike, Eric and Arthur; and many other friends and colleagues. Doug was a network engineer at the University of Akron who designed, developed and implemented their initial Wi-Fi system campus wide, retiring in the spring of 2019. He was an amateur astronomer and meteorologist who built his own weather station that for years kept the weather online for the Ellet neighborhood. He was an excellent golfer, and crafted golf clubs from scratch. Cremation has taken place; however, due to COVID-19 there will be no services at this time. A celebration of Doug's life will be held privately by the family and his friends.