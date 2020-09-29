1/1
Douglas L. Black
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ie" L. Black Douglas L. Black "Blackie" passed away September 25, 2020. He was born February 16, 1947 to the late Ted (Jessica) Black and Lillian Carol (Edward) Yehl in Akron, Ohio. As his family and friends can attest, he was one of the nicest guys you would ever meet. He graduated from Barberton High School, class of '65 - thanks for great reunion memories all classmates! Doug retired in 2009 from CSX Railroad as an engineer. He loved his '32 Ford hot rod, car shows, golfing, fun times at the Liedertafel Club, his family and country - sorry you missed the vote honey! To borrow from Hodge - in Doug's words, "See ya.... on the other side!" In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Robert and Dorothy Baker; stepsister, Catherine Yehl and sister, Donna Yehl. Doug is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sherry; loving children, Deborah (Terry) Swain, Michelle Tusini, Eric (Andrea) Eutsey; grandchildren, Nichole (Jamie) Gardner, Michael Knippenberg, Mandy (Kaiden) Welday, Jack Tusini, Eric Eutsey II; great-grandchildren, Bryson and Georgie; sister, Barbara Reddix; brother, Jonathan Black; stepbrother, David (Maria) Yehl and brother-in-law, Tim (Annalee) Baker. Per Doug's request, no services will be held. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com Heritage Cremation Society, 330-564-1213



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved