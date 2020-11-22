Douglas Orlin Carpenter died in his home on November 16, 2020 in Akron, OH due to complications of heart disease. He was 73 years old. Doug was born on May 15, 1947 in Akron, OH to his parents, Orlin and Ruth Eileen Carpenter. He graduated from Buchtel High school and attended The University of Akron. He married Linda Anne Coon in 1972 and started a family in Copley. Doug enjoyed his time as a member of Copley Kiwanis and recently retired from a career in sales in 2017. He was currently employed as a personal servant to TIre Source in Montrose. Doug had his own sense of humor making friends and family laugh. One of his favorite people to prank and have coffee with was Mike Mier, the Copley police chief. Doug loved to be on the water, fishing with his grandchildren, and in general loved to harass and make people smile. He is survived by wife Linda, daughter Lauren Willms (Greg and their two children Jackson and Noah) of Sunbury, OH, and also his son Michael Carpenter and wife Mona Patel who reside in Atlanta, GA. Doug will be cremated followed by a mass of christian burial at Guardian Angels church in Copley, OH. Due to COVID no memorial events are scheduled. Celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to " Heart of a Shepherd " campaign at Guardian Angels church. "Uncle Ugly" and his sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him.