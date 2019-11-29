|
Douglas "Scott" Smith, 68, passed away November 26, 2019. He was born in Jane Lew, West Virginia and lived in the Akron area most of his life. Scott worked at Vinylux for 40 years, and most recently worked as an independent contractor. He was preceded in death by his parents, George H. Smith and Virginia Louise (King) Smith, and his brothers, Harold "LaMar" Smith and Anthony "Tony" Smith and sisters, Patty Riley and Sarah Jane Paugh. He is survived by his sons, Zachary (Lauren) and Jason (Sara) Smith; his grandson, Tyler Smith; his brother George "Bob" Smith (Charlene); sister, Bessie "Bess" Wright, sister, Judith "Judy" Herron, sister Tuana "Tiny" (Jim) Metzgar, sister Jennifer "Jenny" McVay; many cousins, nieces and nephews. At Scott's request, no service will be held.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2019