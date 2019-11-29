Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Homes
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-7116
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Smith Obituary
Douglas "Scott" Smith, 68, passed away November 26, 2019. He was born in Jane Lew, West Virginia and lived in the Akron area most of his life. Scott worked at Vinylux for 40 years, and most recently worked as an independent contractor. He was preceded in death by his parents, George H. Smith and Virginia Louise (King) Smith, and his brothers, Harold "LaMar" Smith and Anthony "Tony" Smith and sisters, Patty Riley and Sarah Jane Paugh. He is survived by his sons, Zachary (Lauren) and Jason (Sara) Smith; his grandson, Tyler Smith; his brother George "Bob" Smith (Charlene); sister, Bessie "Bess" Wright, sister, Judith "Judy" Herron, sister Tuana "Tiny" (Jim) Metzgar, sister Jennifer "Jenny" McVay; many cousins, nieces and nephews. At Scott's request, no service will be held.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -