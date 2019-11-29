|
Doyle E. Hilton, 91, of Akron passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Chapel Hill Community in Canal Fulton. He was born on November 21, 1928, the son of William and Ovella Hilton. Doyle married his sweetheart, Naomi Crist on June 26, 1948, and enjoyed 67 years of marriage together before her passing in 2015. Also preceding Doyle were his parents; sister, Charlotte; and brothers: Cecil, Johnny, Harold, and Bob. Doyle worked in the coal mines of West Virginia as a young man. After relocating to the Akron area with Naomi, he began work at N.R.M., where he retired after 33 years. His final job was for Carter Machine, where he worked before retiring back to West Virginia. Doyle will be dearly missed by his daughter, Alice (Carnie) Fox; son, Bill Hilton; Danny (Patty), Eric (Tamara), Shawn, Denise (Robert), Josh, Alexis, and Dalton; great-grandchildren: Nick (Nicki), Joey, Devon, Olivia, Chris, Gabrielle, Chloe, and Ruthie; great-great-grandchildren: Jocelyn and Adaline. Doyle's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Chapel Hill Community and Mercy Hospice for their compassionate care of Doyle in his final years. Private services have taken place. Interment has taken place at Hillside Memorial Park. To leave a message for Doyle's family online, please visit www. NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2019