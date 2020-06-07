Doyle L. Steiner
1934 - 2020
Doyle Steiner, 86, formerly of Wadsworth, passed away on June 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and family at the Apostolic Christian Home after several years of declining health. He was born March 5, 1934, in Dalton, to Dennis and Elva (Rafeld) Steiner and graduated from Orrville High School in 1952. He married Karen Berkey on September 11, 1954 in Smithville. Doyle graduated from Kent State University in 1967, and was a Certified Public Accountant for over 50 years. He was the founder and owner of Steiner & Associates CPA's from 1992-2012, was active in his church, The Chapel in Akron, and had served as trustee or director on several area boards. Doyle enjoyed woodworking, designing and building the home in which he raised his family, working outdoors, and his many friendships with business clients. He had a special fondness for Siesta Key, FL, and treasured many sunsets and walks along the beach. His faith and trust in God and love of family were very important to him and leave a legacy that will be remembered by those who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Karen (Berkey); three children, Eddie (Jane) of Millersburg, Gary (Jane) of Orrville and Vonda (Jeff) Kreis of Dalton; six grandchildren, Angie (Rick) Stjernholm, Kevin (Laura) Steiner, Brian Steiner, Christina (Darren) Gerber, Melissa Kreis and Holly Kreis; seven great-grandchildren, Nathan, Saralyn and Abigail Stjernholm, Adeline Steiner, and Elliana, Aubrielle and Liviana Gerber; and sister, Emma Hicks. In addition to his parents; Doyle was preceded in death by two brothers, Mahlon and Orlin (infant). The family extends its heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the staff of the Apostolic Christian Home for the love and outstanding care provided to Doyle over the past several years. Memorial contributions may be made to The Chapel, Missions Dept., 135 Fir Hill, Akron, OH 44304, www.thechapel.life or Central Christian Schools, P.O. Box 9, Kidron, OH 44636, www. ccscomets.org. Due to the current health conditions, private family services will be held and a celebration of life service is planned for a later date. Auble Funeral Home in Orrville is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at www.aublefuneralhome.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
