Drucilla "Jeanne" Bodine, age 90, of Akron, reunited with loved ones in Heaven on Sunday January 19, 2020. She was born in Akron on August 15, 1928 to the late Daniel and Arlene (Price) Phillips. Jeanne met her husband while she worked at the corner drug store and he worked at the corner gas station in Akron. They had two daughters and she decided to go back to college. She earned her Bachelor and Master Degrees from University of Akron and her Doctorate from Kent State. She began her career in the Akron Public Schools as a teacher, then principal, and later as Director of Elementary Education. Preceded in death by her husband, Lee Bodine; son-in-law, Dale Cochoy; sister, Nancy Shewchuk; and aunt, Phyllis Garcia. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Cochoy and Patty Bodine; grandchildren, Jarrod and Cody; sisters, Janice Knowles and Marcia Rawson; brother, Daniel (Ruth) Phillips; and other relatives and friends. Calling hours are Friday 4 - 6 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville. A Memorial service will begin Friday 6 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Martell officiating. Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 21, 2020