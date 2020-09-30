1/1
Drue Corbett
Drue Corbett, 76 of Akron passed away on September 26, 2020. She retired from giant Eagle bakery and she loved arts and crafts, music, bowling, going to the beach and she had a cat obsession. She was active in the FOPA. Drue was preceded by her parents, Bill and Doris Welch; husbands, John Zebedis and Raymond Corbett. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Reedy; son, William Fowler; special companion, Ralph Balletta; stepsons, Raymond and Edward Corbett; 6 grandchildren and one on the way, 3 great-grandchildren, cousin/sister, Kim Gaug; Uncle Don and many cousins. Funeral services will be held at the Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd. on Friday at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Mike Constantini, followed burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Prentice Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 753-7721
