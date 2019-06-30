|
|
Rev. Duane
Angel
Rev. Duane Angel, former Minister of Pastoral Care at First Congregational Church of Akron, who helped so many people find peace in passing on to eternal life, has now passed peacefully to his reward. This good and gentle man died June 28, 2019 at the age of 74, at Ohio Living Rockynol.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. WEDNESDAY, July 3 at First Congregational Church of Akron, 292 E. Market St., Akron 44308. Duane's wife, Pat McKay, and family members will greet friends at a reception there following the service.
Memorials may be made to Living the Legacy, Inc., 292 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44308.
To see full obituary, share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019