Duane Coble Obituary
Duane Coble

Duane Coble, of Akron, went home to be with the lord on June 4, 2019.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents, William and Bertha Coble; his brothers, Robert, Charles, Dwight and William Coble.

Duane was a dedicated fan to the Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Duane leaves behind his nieces, Kelly Mitchell (Coble), Dawn Hunt (Coble), Connie Coble, Carolyn Coble, Cheryl Snider (Coble), Lynette Vanhorn, Daneen Kungle; nephew, Scott Coble and many great nieces and great nephew and friends that will miss him dearly.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 9, 2019
