1935 - 2020
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Duane D. Crawford, 85, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 2, 2020 after complications from Covid-19. Duane was welcomed into his heavenly home by his parents, George and Jewel Crawford; in-laws, Alfred and Irene (Price) Stuttle, and son-in-law, Richard Wright. Duane was born in Akron, Ohio on June 14, 1935. After graduating from Buchtel High School in 1953, Duane attended Miami University of Ohio and The University of Akron. He then went to work for his parents at Crawford Sheet Metal. In 1957, he married Sue Stuttle and together they raised three daughters, Kim, Patty, and Sandy, in Akron, Ohio. In 1962, his parents retired and sold the business. In 1963, Duane opened the Rib Pit restaurant in Cuyahoga Falls with the help of his uncle. It was in 1967 that he found his true passion, landscape design and formed Landscape Associates. He leaves his mark through his designs and work that are scattered throughout northeast Ohio and the country. He was a true artist with amazing abilities and was still working up until his death. His phone never stopped ringing for him to do design work for customers. Duane was an outdoor enthusiast loving all outdoor sports. He lived life to the absolute fullest. He truly enjoyed watching his grandchildren's sporting events. He was a former member of The Chapel on Fir Hill in Akron and attended various other churches throughout his life. Regardless of the church he attended, Duane was a student of the Bible and led many individuals to Jesus Christ. He started every day entrenched in studying the Bible. He hosted numerous Bible studies. Sharing the gospel and Jesus Christ with everyone he met was his true desire. Because of his relationship with Jesus, his family has the assurance that Duane is now with his heavenly father after hearing the words "Well done my good and faithful servant. Enter thou into the joy of thy Lord." Duane was loved by many and will be truly missed by all who knew him. John 3:16-18 He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sue; daughters, Kim (Mark) Brichford, Patty (Dave) Wright Bennett, Sandy (Dave) Christopher; six grandchildren, Jessica (Dan) Brichford, Eric Brichford, Heather (Andrew) Fulton, Holly (Ben) Ruprecht, Mike (Tara) Christopher, Ashley (Joe) Christopher; six great-grandchildren, Clayton, Cody and Kyle Fulton and Silas, Lilly and Ella Ruprecht; and his special friend, Rev. Jerry Cloyd. The family would like to thank the ICU Staff at Akron Summa Hospital for their care and support. Due to Covid-19, funeral services and entombment will be private, but a celebration of Duane's life will be held at a later date. Livestreaming of Duane's funeral service will be available for viewing Monday at 11 a.m., and thereafter, at www.facebook.com/Redmonfuneralhome. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Haven of Rest, 175 East Market Street, Akron 44308 or Summit County Humane Society, 7996 Darrow Road, Twinsburg 44087. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Viewing
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
