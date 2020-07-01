1/1
Duane D. Kimble Sr.
Duane D. "Dewey" Kimble Sr., 81, of Westfield Center, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. Dewey was a 1956 graduate of Westfield High School and retired from Westfield Companies after 40 years of service. He was a member of First Christian Church in Wadsworth and the Creston Lions Club. Surviving are his wife of 31 years, Mary Lee; his three sons, Duane Jr., Michael and Steven; stepdaughters, Seann Scarberry, Stephanie (Chet) Brownfield and Stacy (Kevin) Breuers; 12 grandchildren and one great-grandson; a brother, Vern (Marge) Kimble; a sister, Karen (Richard) Stoll; and his best friend, Larry Scott. He was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Linda; his parents, Virgil and Mildred; and brothers, Russel, Richard and infant Joe. Private Family services will be held at Murray Funeral Home in Creston. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 1, 2020.
