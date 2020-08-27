1/1
Duane LaClair
1962 - 2020
Duane LaClair, 57, passed away on August 20, 2020. He was born November 18, 1962 in California. He had 34 years in combined public service for the Akron Water Department/ARAQMD and had over 35 years of military service with the Air Force, Army Reserves. Duane enjoyed grilling on the BBQ, staying physically fit and studying history. He loved God, his country, his family and was a member of Community Church of Portage Lakes. Duane was dearly loved by his family and will be missed by his wife, Colleen; and son, Jack Loren Newman. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Community Church of Portage Lakes, 3260 Cormany Rd., Akron, OH 44319 on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Safe social distancing practices should be followed and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greater Cleveland Fisher House, 21886 Seabury Ave., Cleveland, OH 44126, in memory of Duane (helping military families during medical crisis). Condolences and memories may be shared with Duane's family at the funeral home website. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Community Church of Portage Lakes
August 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bacher Funeral Home Portage Lakes
