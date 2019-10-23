Home

Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Duane P. Gibson Jr. Obituary
"Duey" Duane P. Gibson, Jr. "Duey", 51, passed away, October 18, 2019. He was a lifetime resident of the Akron community. Preceded in death by father, Duane Gibson, Sr.; grandmother, Hattie Whittorne; grandfather, Walter Coker; grandparents, Richard and Phyllis Gibson; and sister, Leray Gibson; he leaves to cherish his memory, mother, Elizabeth Gibson of Akron; special devoted friend, Melissa Williams; 15 siblings; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held Friday, October 25, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 10 A.M. until time of service. Interment, Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent and procession will form at 855 Carpenter St., Akron, OH 44310 and condolences may also be sent to 885 Lindsay Ave., Akron, OH 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 23, 2019
