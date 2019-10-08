|
|
Duane "Buck" Carter, 40, passed away on October 4, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on March 17, 1979 in Akron to Roseann and the late Duane Carter. Duane was known for his kind heart, contagious laugh, and for being a friend to all. His daughter, Gabriella, who he lovingly referred to as June, was the love of his life and his whole world. Duane loved spending time with his family and friends, hunting, and creating the perfect nicknames for those around him. He was a dedicated member of The Apostolic Church of Akron where he played the drums. Duane is survived by his daughter, Gabriella Elizabeth; mother, Roseann; life companion, Emily Young; aunts and uncles, Larry Ball, Laurel (Bob) Todd, Lynn Hamilton, Nancy (Chunk) Gill, Butch (Judy) Carter and Bill Carter; the mother of his child, Leigh-Anne Carter; as well as many loving cousins and friends. Besides his father, Duane was preceded in death by grandparents, Buster (Viola) Carter and George (Evelyn) Ball; aunts, Della Hayes, Sharon Ball and Shali Carter; and uncle, Buzz Ball. They family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Nicholas Pleat, Sharon and the staff of the Cooper Infusion Center and the Hospice Care Center for the love and compassion they gave to Duane and the family. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Rev. David Stewart officiating. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made in Duane's name to the Apostolic Church of Akron, 2545 Newton Street, Akron, Ohio 44305. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 8, 2019