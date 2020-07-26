BARBERTON -- Duane Sanders, 86, passed away July 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, July 28 at 10 a.m. at Saint Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Rd., Coventry Twp. Entombment committal immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery. Family and friends will be received on Monday, July 27 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at House of Eberhardt Funeral Home, 472 W. Turkeyfoot Lk. Rd. (Rt. 619), Portage Lakes. "Due to Covid-19, we respectively request that those attending calling hours and Funeral Mass will practice social distancing and wear face masks. If you are unable to attend or do not wish to attend, we understand and all love and prayers will be appreciated." Please visit www.eberhardtfuneralhome.com
