1/1
Duane Sanders
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARBERTON -- Duane Sanders, 86, passed away July 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, July 28 at 10 a.m. at Saint Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Rd., Coventry Twp. Entombment committal immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery. Family and friends will be received on Monday, July 27 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at House of Eberhardt Funeral Home, 472 W. Turkeyfoot Lk. Rd. (Rt. 619), Portage Lakes. "Due to Covid-19, we respectively request that those attending calling hours and Funeral Mass will practice social distancing and wear face masks. If you are unable to attend or do not wish to attend, we understand and all love and prayers will be appreciated." Please visit www.eberhardtfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron
472 W Turkey Foot Lake Rd.
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-5005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved