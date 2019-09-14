|
Dudley DeCastro Dudley Joseph DeCastro, age 93, of Dallas, GA, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in Dallas, GA. Calling hours will be on Sunday, Sept. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home (811 Grant St.). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Interment with military honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please visit Mr. DeCastro's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 14, 2019