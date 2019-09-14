Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
811 Grant Street
Akron, OH 44311
(330) 253-8121
Resources
More Obituaries for Dudley DeCastro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dudley DeCastro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dudley DeCastro Obituary
Dudley DeCastro Dudley Joseph DeCastro, age 93, of Dallas, GA, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in Dallas, GA. Calling hours will be on Sunday, Sept. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home (811 Grant St.). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Interment with military honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please visit Mr. DeCastro's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dudley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
Download Now