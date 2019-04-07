Duncan T. Campbell



Duncan T. Campbell, 64, passed away March 26, 2019.



Duncan graduated from Firestone High School, where he was a member of the National Honor Society and won several Gold Key awards for his visual art. In his senior year he was voted "Best Hair", and it was beautiful!! He also attended the University of Akron. He won the unofficial family award for "Most Stubborn", and that says a lot! Duncan was a unique and gifted individual. He had a photographic memory, for what he read, heard and experienced. He was both passionate and intellectual. He was a scholar in any area that interested him and, in fact, wrote a well-researched book on Viking swords. He loved all kinds of arts; Medieval visual arts and music, (especially Gregorian chants), Renaissance art and music, bronze Asian arts. He had a tremendous love and appreciation for metal arts, especially the beauty, craft and history of swords. He was an extraordinary classical acoustic guitarist; he wrote and recorded many of his compositions. He built his own dulcimer and a three stringed guitar. He loved to laugh. He would regale us with the "Three Stooges", Ghoulardi and "Hogan's Heroes". He dearly loved his family.



He was predeceased by his parents, Betty and Dr. John A. Campbell and his brother, John and his four-legged family, kitties Alisha and Woukie. He is survived by Judith Campbell, Roberta (George) Nehrenz, Kevin (Anita) Campbell, his nephews and nieces, and life-long friend Dennis Prescott.



Per Duncan's request, there will be no calling hours or service. He has been interned at Rose Hill. If desired memorials be made to a . Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary