Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
1928 - 2019
Dura (George) Tomic Obituary
Dura Tomic, born January 10, 1928 went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 12, 2019. He was born in Bavaniste, Yugoslavia to parents, Vasa and Rozina (Klein) Tomic. Dura immigrated with his family to Akron, Ohio in 1970 and made his home in Coplev, Ohio. Dura was a faithful member of the Apostolic Christian Church of the Nazarean, West Akron. An avid qardener, he was always ready to lend a helping hand to everyone in need. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Stojanka (Brdarski); he was father to sons, Nick (Darcy Detzel), John (Anna), Jim (Mary), Dusan (Adina), Kosta (Elizabeth) and Dave; dear brother to Katica, Petar, Maria, Stevan, Rozina, Marko and Kosta. He was a lovinq qrandfather to 19 qrandchildren and 15 qreat-qrandchildren; and a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., where friends may call 1 hour before. Interment will follow at Copley Cemetery. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
